CM Balochistan condemns Hazarganji blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the blast in Hazarganji.

In a statement issued here, he expressed grieved and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the cowardly act of terrorism.

He said the Balochistan government was committed to eliminate terrorism from the province.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan also directed officials concerned to take possible measures to arrest the elements involved in such a cowardly attack and bring them to justice. He also instructed Health Department to provide best treatment facilities to the injured of blast.

The chief minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.