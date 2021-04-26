UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Condemns Killing Of Journalist In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

CM Balochistan condemns killing of journalist in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the killing of a journalist and expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life Sub-editor Reporter Abdul Wahid Raisani was killed by unknown gunmen in Quetta.

He expressed concern over the incident and also directed concerned department to take measures to immediately arrest those murders involved in the killing of journalist to bring them to justice, said press release issued here on Monday.

The Chief Minister has taken stern notice of the attack on Sub-editor Reporter of Azadi Daily Abdul Wahid Rainsani saying that provincial government could not allow any such lawlessness.

He said it was responsibility of the government to provide protection to people including journalists and media workers in respective areas of the province.

The CM, Mir Jam Kamal also expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious life of the journalist and extended his sympathy with family of the victim.

While President of Balochistan Union of Journalist and Press Club Quetta's President strongly condemned the killing of the Journalist Abdul Wahid Raisani and demanded the provincial government to arrest his killers as soon as possible, despite the regime would take all possible measures to ensure the protection of journalist and media workers in the province.

However, Sub-editor Reporter of Azadi Daily Abdul Wahid Rasani was killed by unknown armed men on Saturday in Quetta.

