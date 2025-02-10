- Home
- Pakistan
- CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest of terrorists
CM Balochistan Condemns Killing Of Workers In Turbat, Orders Immediate Arrest Of Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of Hindu laborers in Turbat and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of Hindu laborers in Turbat and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.
He said that both Baloch and Pashtun communities have always ensured the safety and protection of minorities, and it is against the traditions of the province to target innocent individuals, said a news release.
He expressed sorrow over the killing of innocent civilians, said that now minorities are also becoming victims of terrorism, which goes against the province's values and culture.
The Chief Minister vowed that the terrorists will be brought to justice and punished for their heinous acts.
He emphasized that the agenda of terrorists is to destabilize Pakistan, and they often target poor, vulnerable laborers as "soft targets." "Terrorists are cowards," he said, adding that effective measures will be taken against them.
The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to take stern action to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly minorities, and to protect the province’s longstanding traditions of peace and coexistence.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..
Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access to war-ravaged Gaza
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff
DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal
CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individuals affected by anti-encroachmen ..
IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem
Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament
Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday
CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest o ..
Court denies bail to police officer in exploitation case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff7 minutes ago
-
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers stalled: Ran8 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal7 minutes ago
-
CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individuals affected by anti-encroachment drive3 minutes ago
-
IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem3 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest of terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Court denies bail to police officer in exploitation case3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons47 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)47 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan47 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt48 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi47 minutes ago