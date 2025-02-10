CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest of terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of Hindu laborers in Turbat and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.

He said that both Baloch and Pashtun communities have always ensured the safety and protection of minorities, and it is against the traditions of the province to target innocent individuals, said a news release.

He expressed sorrow over the killing of innocent civilians, said that now minorities are also becoming victims of terrorism, which goes against the province's values and culture.

The Chief Minister vowed that the terrorists will be brought to justice and punished for their heinous acts.

He emphasized that the agenda of terrorists is to destabilize Pakistan, and they often target poor, vulnerable laborers as "soft targets." "Terrorists are cowards," he said, adding that effective measures will be taken against them.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to take stern action to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly minorities, and to protect the province’s longstanding traditions of peace and coexistence.