Open Menu

CM Balochistan Condemns Killing Of Workers In Turbat, Orders Immediate Arrest Of Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM

CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest of terrorists

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of Hindu laborers in Turbat and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the brutal killing of Hindu laborers in Turbat and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.

He said that both Baloch and Pashtun communities have always ensured the safety and protection of minorities, and it is against the traditions of the province to target innocent individuals, said a news release.

He expressed sorrow over the killing of innocent civilians, said that now minorities are also becoming victims of terrorism, which goes against the province's values and culture.

The Chief Minister vowed that the terrorists will be brought to justice and punished for their heinous acts.

He emphasized that the agenda of terrorists is to destabilize Pakistan, and they often target poor, vulnerable laborers as "soft targets." "Terrorists are cowards," he said, adding that effective measures will be taken against them.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to take stern action to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly minorities, and to protect the province’s longstanding traditions of peace and coexistence.

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests ..

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..

6 seconds ago
 Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access ..

Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access to war-ravaged Gaza

7 minutes ago
 DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern war ..

DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff

7 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities

DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities

7 minutes ago
 Routine data of gauge & discharges at various loca ..

Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in sy ..

Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal

7 minutes ago
CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individual ..

CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individuals affected by anti-encroachmen ..

3 minutes ago
 IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nel ..

IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem

3 minutes ago
 Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cri ..

Two matches conclude in first Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament

3 minutes ago
 Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday

Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turb ..

CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest o ..

3 minutes ago
 Court denies bail to police officer in exploitatio ..

Court denies bail to police officer in exploitation case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan