CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast at a mosque in Qissa Khawani Bazaar Peshawar.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the precious lives of people in suicide blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured of bomb explosion.

He said the government of Blaochistan stands with bereaved families in this hour of grieves saying that the entire nation is united for elimination of terrorism from the country of terrorism. "The sacrifices made by the people and security forces for peace in Pakistan are unforgettable", the Chief Minister said.