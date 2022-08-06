UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condemns Social Media Campaign Over Army Officers Martyrdom

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 08:13 PM

CM Balochistan condemns social media campaign over Army officers martyrdom

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo on Saturday condemned the negative propaganda flooding on social media over Army's helicopter crash in which 6 officers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo on Saturday condemned the negative propaganda flooding on social media over Army's helicopter crash in which 6 officers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.

"The officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army who are engaged in relief activities from Khyber to the coasts of Balochistan need the encouragement of the nation," CM said in a statement issued here.

"Negative propaganda by certain quarters can damage the country's integrity,".

While expressing his sympathies with the bereaved families, he said the best officers of the country were separated from us in the helicopter accident as the nation is in a state of grief.

"The negative propaganda will increase the grief of the nation and bereaved families," he said and clarified that 24 crore people of Pakistan were with the Pakistan Army yesterday, they are with them today and they will always be with the brave armed forces of Pakistan.

The relationship between the Pakistan Army and the nation is based on mutual love, respect and trust.

"Certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media; he deplored vowing that no power in the world can separate the Pakistan Army and the Pakistani nation from each other.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Balochistan Chief Minister World Army Social Media From Best Love

Recent Stories

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at F ..

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

1 second ago
 Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following a ..

Austria in shock over doctor's suicide following anti-vax abuse

3 seconds ago
 Dist admin to jointly work with business community ..

Dist admin to jointly work with business community for uplift of city, says DC

7 seconds ago
 River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood ..

River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

5 minutes ago
 PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral ..

PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral naval drill

5 minutes ago
 EMLAAK; Country's first digital Market Place of Mu ..

EMLAAK; Country's first digital Market Place of Mutual Fund launched : SECP Chai ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.