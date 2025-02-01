- Home
- Pakistan
- CM Balochistan condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, hails security forces’ operation to kill terror ..
CM Balochistan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kalat, Hails Security Forces’ Operation To Kill Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat and hailed the successful clearance operations carried out by the security forces in Kalat and Harnai districts of Balochistan.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged the bravery of the security personnel who fought valiantly against the terrorists, a Chief Minister's Office news release said.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti appreciated the swift and effective response of the security forces, noting that within the last 24 hours, 23 terrorists were killed, demonstrating the bravery and professionalism of the security forces.
He emphasized that there was no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Balochistan. He vowed that the terrorists responsible for this cowardly attack would be brought to justice.
He paid tribute to the martyrs, saying that their sacrifices in defending the homeland would always be remembered.
Bugti also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that the government would not leave them alone and would ensure the welfare of the martyrs' children and families.
The CM emphasized that the security forces’ clearance operations in Kalat, Harnai and other areas of Balochistan would continue with full force until the complete elimination of terrorists.
He said that the enemy forces are attempting to sabotage the province's peace, development and prosperity, but the brave security forces and the people of Balochistan would never allow their nefarious plans to succeed.
"At any cost, we will continue our fight against terrorism until its complete eradication," Mir Sarfraz Bugti said, reaffirming his commitment to purge Balochistan from terrorism and lead it towards a path of growth and prosperity.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister visits Agriculture Extension Office Amankot2 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, hails security forces’ operation to kill terror ..2 minutes ago
-
IG reviews facilities for police in Kacha area2 minutes ago
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
419 gangs involved in heinous crimes eradicated in January2 minutes ago
-
Major reforms planned in NADRA, passport offices, FIA: Interior minister12 minutes ago
-
CM meets defence attachés of 16 countries at Lahore Fort12 minutes ago
-
KUST honors Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin for transformative leadership22 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi Foundation brings free medical care to rural Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi opposes proposed tax on landowners32 minutes ago
-
NAB DG pledges swift action, transparency in first public hearing32 minutes ago
-
Planet Youth Festival held42 minutes ago