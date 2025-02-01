CM Balochistan condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, hails security forces’ operation to kill terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat and hailed the successful clearance operations carried out by the security forces in Kalat and Harnai districts of Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged the bravery of the security personnel who fought valiantly against the terrorists, a Chief Minister's Office news release said.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti appreciated the swift and effective response of the security forces, noting that within the last 24 hours, 23 terrorists were killed, demonstrating the bravery and professionalism of the security forces.

He emphasized that there was no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Balochistan. He vowed that the terrorists responsible for this cowardly attack would be brought to justice.

He paid tribute to the martyrs, saying that their sacrifices in defending the homeland would always be remembered.

Bugti also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that the government would not leave them alone and would ensure the welfare of the martyrs' children and families.

The CM emphasized that the security forces’ clearance operations in Kalat, Harnai and other areas of Balochistan would continue with full force until the complete elimination of terrorists.

He said that the enemy forces are attempting to sabotage the province's peace, development and prosperity, but the brave security forces and the people of Balochistan would never allow their nefarious plans to succeed.

"At any cost, we will continue our fight against terrorism until its complete eradication," Mir Sarfraz Bugti said, reaffirming his commitment to purge Balochistan from terrorism and lead it towards a path of growth and prosperity.