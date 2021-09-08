CM Balochistan condoles death of Maulana Amir Zaman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)'s senior leader and former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Amir Zaman.

In condolence massage, he said his services would always be remembered by people of Balochistan.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.