CM Balochistan Condoles Death Of Mother Of Naseebullah Bazai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

CM Balochistan condoles death of mother of Naseebullah Bazai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of mother of Senator Naseebullah Bazai.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, said in condolence massage issued here.

