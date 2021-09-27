UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condoles Demise Of Azeem Jan Bizenjo

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:51 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo who was uncle of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo who was uncle of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a condolence statement, he extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.

