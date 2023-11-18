Open Menu

CM Balochistan Condoles Demise Of Gohar Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 09:00 PM

CM Balochistan condoles demise of Gohar Ayub Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Foreign Minister and former Speaker of National Assembly Gohar Ayub Khan.

In a statement issued here, the CM said, he is deeply saddened to hear the death of Gohar Ayub Khan.

The deceased was a seasoned politician.

The Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan also expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

APP/ask.

