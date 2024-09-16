Open Menu

CM Balochistan Condoles Demise Of Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CM Balochistan condoles demise of minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Balochistan Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Domki.

In a statement issue here, CM Balochsitan described Sardar Sarfaraz Domki, minister for local government as seasoned politician.

Chief Minister highlighted Sarfaraz's positive role in shaping Balochistan’s political and tribal landscape.

He extended his sympathies to the minister’s family, praying for their patience.

