QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Balochistan Minister for food and Population Welfare, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran's mother.

In a condolence message, he also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.