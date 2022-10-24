QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent Journalist Arshad Sharif.

In his message, the CM said that Arshad Shairf was one of the credible journalists of the country.

His services in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

"May his soul rest in peace and may his family have the courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude,"