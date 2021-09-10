CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and Afghan affairs expert Rahimullah Yousafzai and extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, he said that the outstanding services rendered by the late Rahimullah Yousafzai in the field of journalism would always be remembered and his death has created a huge gap in the field of journalism.

The CM also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.