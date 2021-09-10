UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condoles On Death Of Rahimullah Yousafzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:51 PM

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and Afghan affairs expert Rahimullah Yousafzai and extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist and Afghan affairs expert Rahimullah Yousafzai and extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, he said that the outstanding services rendered by the late Rahimullah Yousafzai in the field of journalism would always be remembered and his death has created a huge gap in the field of journalism.

The CM also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan Chief Minister Family Sad

Recent Stories

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

13 minutes ago
 9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

17 minutes ago
 Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 14

17 minutes ago
 Klopp slams Southgate's use of Alexander-Arnold wi ..

Klopp slams Southgate's use of Alexander-Arnold with England

18 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art sports complex to be built at Sta ..

State-of-the-art sports complex to be built at Star Ground in Sherpao Colony Lan ..

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding preservation ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding preservation of Sehwan Fort

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.