CM Balochistan condoles on demise of Azeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan reached the resident of Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to offer Fateh Khuwani over the demise of his uncle Mir Azeem Jan Bizenjo in Hub area of Lasbella district on Wednesday.

Provincial ministers and members of provincial assembly (MPAs) were also present on the occasion.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage bereaved family to bear this loss with fortunate.