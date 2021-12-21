CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow on death of Mullah Muhammad Murad Notaizai who was father of Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Hashim Notaizai on Tuesday.

In a condolence statement, he also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.