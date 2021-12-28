CM Balochistan condoles over death of Wali-ur-Rehman

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday visited the resident of Bureau Chief of Express News Raza-ur Rehman to offer condolence with him over death of his brother Wali-ur-Rehman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday visited the resident of Bureau Chief of Express news Raza-ur Rehman to offer condolence with him over death of his brother Wali-ur-Rehman.

He also prayed before Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.

The CM was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Mubeen Khilji,, MPA Akhtar Hussain Langu and Asghar Khan Tareen.