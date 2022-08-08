UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Congratulates Arshad On Winning Gold Medal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 08:12 PM

CM Balochistan congratulates Arshad on winning gold medal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Commonwealth Games

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

He said Arshad Nadeem achieved the victory and gave the nation a gift of Independence Day saying that he set up a Commonwealth Games record in the Javelin Throw which was commendable and made the name of the country bright.

"Every Pakistani is feeling proud to see the Pakistani flag raised in Birmingham and to hear the national anthem", he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for Arshad Nadeem's further success.

