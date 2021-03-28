UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Congratulates Hindu Community On Holi Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

CM Balochistan congratulates Hindu community on Holi festival

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival.

In his congratulatory message, he said the Holi is a festival of colors on the arrival of spring which spreads the message of happiness and peace.

The Hindu community in Balochistan, which has been inhabited for centuries, has become ingrained in our culture, he added. The chief minister said that the Hindu community has played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said all minorities in Pakistan are enjoying full protection and religious freedom as the present government is providing all facilities to the minorities.

