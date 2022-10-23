UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Congratulates Hindu Community On Diwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 09:20 PM

CM Balochistan congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday congratulated the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture and the minorities here have full religious freedom and equal rights.

He said that our religion provided the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and complete religious freedom.

The CM said that the provincial government has also taken special measures for the security of minorities and has ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province and the minorities were being given all the rights with full religious freedom.

A Department of Minority Affairs has also been created for the Provincial Government is ensuring the implementation of the quota allocated for the minorities and they are also being provided with equal employment opportunities, he said.

Mr, Bizenjo said that the Constitution of Pakistan was provided full guarantees for the provision of equal and equal rights to minorities and the Balochistan government was also fully aware of its responsibilities in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Minority Sunday All Government Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.