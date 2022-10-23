CM Balochistan congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday congratulated the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture and the minorities here have full religious freedom and equal rights.

He said that our religion provided the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and complete religious freedom.

The CM said that the provincial government has also taken special measures for the security of minorities and has ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province and the minorities were being given all the rights with full religious freedom.

A Department of Minority Affairs has also been created for the Provincial Government is ensuring the implementation of the quota allocated for the minorities and they are also being provided with equal employment opportunities, he said.

Mr, Bizenjo said that the Constitution of Pakistan was provided full guarantees for the provision of equal and equal rights to minorities and the Balochistan government was also fully aware of its responsibilities in this regard.