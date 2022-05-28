CM Balochistan congratulates nation for celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated the entire nation including the people of Balochistan on the occasion of celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated the entire nation including the people of Balochistan on the occasion of celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer.

He said the nuclear test that took place 24 years ago on May 28, 1998 made Pakistan's defense invincible and the country was clear to its enemies that it was capable of protecting its borders.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Secretariat here, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Pakistan's nuclear capability was to maintain the balance of power in the South Asian region also adding that this feat of Pakistan's nuclear capability was a source of pride for our future generations.