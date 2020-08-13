UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Congratulates Nation On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

CM Balochistan congratulates nation on Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan congratulated the nation on Independence Day.

In a message issued here on Thursday on the eve of Independence Day, he paid homage to martyrs and the struggle of the Kashmiri people on the occasion of the celebration of Freedom Day.

He said that the Kashmiri people had sacrificed thousands of lives in the last 73 years while fighting for their right to self-determination saying that they are fighting resolutely against the aggressive occupation of India and they have lit the candle of freedom cannot be extinguished by oppression.

Chief Minister said that we had got this country as a result of great sacrifices of our forefathers and it is now our responsibility to protect and develop the country, saying that we must work as one nation and to end all sectarians groups and overcoming all prejudices for the interest of the state.

Jam Kamal further said that at present the dear country is facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism saying that the enemy forces wanted to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest.

However, by establishing complete unity in their ranks, we can thwart the nefarious design of enemies, he said adding that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state by following the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the thought of the poet of the East Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal.

The Chief Minister said that on the occasion of Independence Day, we should also pay homage to our martyrs who had sacrificed their precious lives for the defense and peace of the country since the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that if we still could not learn from the past and we would not play our role in the development of our country, the future generations would never forgive us.

The Chief Minister prayed for protection of Pakistan and keep it on the path of construction and development.

