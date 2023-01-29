UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Congratulates New Elected Body Of BUJ

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday congratulated the newly elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalist (BUJ) Irfan Ahmed, General Secretary of BUJ Manzoor Ahmed and other members of the cabinet on their success.

In his message issued here, he said the conduct of transparent elections of BUJ in accordance with democratic traditions in a peaceful environment was welcomed, saying that the journalists freely elected their representatives by using their right to vote.

The intelligent and democratic-minded journalists of Balochistan completed the electoral process in a good manner is commendable and worthy of emulation, he said.

He said that the provincial government attaches great importance to its relationship with the media saying that the welfare of journalists and providing them with a suitable working environment was also among the priorities of the government.

The government, fulfilling the long-standing demand of journalists, allotted land for their residential colony and also released development funds, he said.

He said that the early start of this project would be ensured in any case, the annual grant of Journalists' Welfare Fund and Quetta Press Club was also increased, adding the government would continue to contribute to the welfare of journalists in the future.

The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the success of the newly elected cabinet, it was certain that the newly elected officials would work for welfare of Journalists.

