UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Congratulates Newly-elected PFUJ Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2022 | 11:58 PM

CM Balochistan congratulates newly-elected PFUJ leadership

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated newly-elected leadership of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated newly-elected leadership of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

In his message, the CM expressed the hope that under the leadership of Its president Afzal Butt and General Secretary Arshad Ansari, the newly-elected cabinet of the PFUJ would continue its struggle for the welfare and rights of journalists.

"The government of Balochistan strongly believes in freedom of expression, and the efforts of PFUJ and the sacrifices of journalists for the freedom of press are highly appreciable," he said.

Pledging his full support to journalists community in Balochistan, he said, "We are ensuring practical measures for the welfare of working journalists."

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hundreds evacuated from Greek resort as Lesbos fir ..

Hundreds evacuated from Greek resort as Lesbos fires rage

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews Muharram procession's security arrangem ..

DC reviews Muharram procession's security arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan going through a test: President

Pakistan going through a test: President

5 minutes ago
 8 injured in clash over parking of vehicle

8 injured in clash over parking of vehicle

5 minutes ago
 Seven tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Seven tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

32 minutes ago
 WHO declares rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak ..

WHO declares rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.