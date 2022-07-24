CM Balochistan congratulates newly-elected PFUJ leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated newly-elected leadership of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

In his message, the CM expressed the hope that under the leadership of Its president Afzal Butt and General Secretary Arshad Ansari, the newly-elected cabinet of the PFUJ would continue its struggle for the welfare and rights of journalists.

"The government of Balochistan strongly believes in freedom of expression, and the efforts of PFUJ and the sacrifices of journalists for the freedom of press are highly appreciable," he said.

Pledging his full support to journalists community in Balochistan, he said, "We are ensuring practical measures for the welfare of working journalists."