CM Balochistan congratulates Pakistan cricket team

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed his happiness on the success of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed his happiness on the success of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

"I congratulate the nation for the memorable success in the semi-final match," he said on Wednesday.

The CM said team Pakistan under the leadership of Captain Babar Azam showed excellent performance in every field.

The performance of all the team and management is commendable.

Terming success a result of team work, he said team Pakistan consists of talented players.

"It is hoped that every Pakistani player will play a full role to win in the final as well," CM Balochistan said, adding Nation's prayers are with his team.