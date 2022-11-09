UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 08:21 PM

CM Balochistan congratulates Pakistan cricket team

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed his happiness on the success of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed his happiness on the success of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

"I congratulate the nation for the memorable success in the semi-final match," he said on Wednesday.

The CM said team Pakistan under the leadership of Captain Babar Azam showed excellent performance in every field.

The performance of all the team and management is commendable.

Terming success a result of team work, he said team Pakistan consists of talented players.

"It is hoped that every Pakistani player will play a full role to win in the final as well," CM Balochistan said, adding Nation's prayers are with his team.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Balochistan Chief Minister World Babar Azam All

Recent Stories

Trump 'Livid' After Disappointing Results for Repu ..

Trump 'Livid' After Disappointing Results for Republicans in Midterms - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Minister stresses making Iqbal's thought, philosop ..

Minister stresses making Iqbal's thought, philosophy part of curriculums

4 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of triple-murder case in Sialkot

CM takes notice of triple-murder case in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 Governor felicitates national cricket team

Governor felicitates national cricket team

4 minutes ago
 President approves elevation of three judges to Su ..

President approves elevation of three judges to Supreme Court

9 minutes ago
 President for accelerating digital transformation ..

President for accelerating digital transformation of governance systems

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.