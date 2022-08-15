CM Balochistan constitutes special teams for flood damage assessment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government on Monday decided to form special teams consisting of officers to provide assistance to the administration of the calamity-stricken districts in surveying the damages caused by the rains and floods.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to review matters related to damages caused by floods and ongoing relief activities in flood-affected areas.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Senior Member board of Revenue Roshan Ali Shaikh and the secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

While addressing the review meeting, the CM said the entire province is affected by the recent rains and floods, "We have to look at every district without further delay.

" "The Deputy Commissioners of all districts should make an accurate estimate of the losses and inform the government about the real needs of the affected people," CM stressed.

Consenting to the constitution of the special teams, he noted that the objective of the initiative was to complete the survey work within the stipulated period and ensure people hit by the catastrophe were being provided with best available relief.

Earlier, DG PDMA and secretaries of the department engaged in the relief activities in the flood-hit areas apprised the meeting about the ongoing relief work.