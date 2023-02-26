UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Directs LEAs To Revisit Security Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

CM Balochistan directs LEAs to revisit security plan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressing his concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism directed the Home Department to revisit the security plan devised for the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CM said, "In order to make the ongoing operations against terrorists more efficient and effective, law enforcement agencies shall revise the security plan, and chase down the miscreants disrupting law and order in the province." The chief minister also called upon the authorities concerned to keep active the committees established at the district level regarding law and order to establish integrated links and to develop the information exchange system on modern lines.

"The nefarious designs of anti-national elements will not be allowed to succeed," he said and directed the best health facilities for the injured.

Bizenjo expressed his heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in the Rakhni blast, extending condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families.

