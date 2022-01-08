CM Balochistan directs PDMA to ensure protection of tourists lives in Ziarat

Chief Minister Balochistan on Saturday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other concerned departments to take all possible measures for protection and facilitate tourists in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan on Saturday directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other concerned departments to take all possible measures for protection and facilitate tourists in Ziarat.

He said all necessary steps should be take to maintain the roads for the flow of traffic in the areas despite visitors would be informed about weather conditions and precautionary measures in order to save tourist's lives .

"PDMA and district administration should be fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency situation", he instructed adding that alternative accommodation facility and monitoring system should be kept active in Ziarat and other related areas.

The CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed to the PDMA to make available abundant supply of fuel and food items in Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai and other areas affected by snowfall.