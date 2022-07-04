CM Balochistan directs PDMA to remain alert during torrential rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that torrential rains in Quetta and other parts of the province need immediate attention of the authorities concerned.

"PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority), Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and district administration should be fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency," The CM said in his directives issued here.

He said that all concerned agencies should remain alert to deal effectively with the situation arising from the heavy rains.

"The population of low-lying areas should be shifted to safer places," the chief minister issued directions.

The offices of Deputy Commissioners and control rooms of PDM should be on high alert 24 hours.

The hospitals in Quetta should be ready to meet any kind of emergency. He also urged the people to take precautionary measures according to weather conditions.

"People should refrain from traveling and visiting picnic points, especially in hilly areas," he advised.

The CM Balochistan directed the home department to issue travel advisory so that loss of human lives could be avoided.