CM Balochistan directs relevant Deptts to help people in rain hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to reach rain affected areas to help people on an emergency basis.

He also expressed his concern over the emergency situation caused by heavy rains in Killa Abdullah, Muslim Bagh and Lasbela.

He constantly contacted the public representatives of the affected areas including to discuss the situation with the aim to address problems of affected people in the area.

"The people trapped in the flood water should be rescued immediately" he instructed concerned departments that all resources should be utilized to reach out to the affected people and provide assistance to them.

He said the restoration of disconnected communication links was the first priority of the provincial government, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in relief activities.

The Chief Minister expressed his regret on the loss of lives and the damages caused by the flood water.

He said that the government stands with the victims and their losses would be remedied in every possible way.