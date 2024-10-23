CM Balochistan directs to ensure implementation of uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday directed to ensure speedy implementation of development projects in order to timely complete them with standard for provision of facilities to masses in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the progress of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) here.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Buledi, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shuaib Nosherwani, Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Salim Khan Khosa, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Zarkoon, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary Higher education Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Secretary Secondary Education Muhammad Saleh Nasir, Secretary Communications and Construction Lal Jan Jafar, Secretary Irrigation Hafiz Abdul Majid and other relevant officials.

The concerned officials informed about the progress of ongoing development projects in their departments to the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that for the first time in the history of the province, approved development projects had been made part of the budget.

He said that the next challenge was timely completion of projects, government committed to completing projects on time by breaking the tradition of slowness.

He said that pending 360 schemes should be approved in next 8 days and by the end of the financial year, if the projects do not 100 percent complete, 90 percent of the total projects should be completed.

For this purpose, the continuity of implementation of development projects should be maintained in any case, he said.

The CM said that during the slag season, the work should be continued without interruption in consultation with the architects and there was no obstacle in it.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti also directed to review the obstacles in the way of specific development projects and suggest solutions, be aware of the concrete reasons for the projects suffering from slow progress, as well as ensure the release of 100 percent of the funds allocated for the projects to be completed quickly.

He said that no compromise on the quality of development projects that are not compatible with PC1 would be acceptable and would ensure proper utilization of resources.

The chief minister said that officials of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) and Anti-Corruption Establishment would carry out on-site inspection to assess the quality of projects and they would present their own progress reports.

He instructed that comprehensive recommendations should be prepared and presented in the next meeting of the cabinet for merging different departments with similar services so that each department could work in its specific mandate.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti ordered to complete the unfinished projects of the Balochistan sports Complex during the current financial year.