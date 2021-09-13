UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Directs To Expedite Works Of Approval Uplift Projects In Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM Balochistan directs to expedite works of approval uplift projects in meeting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting on the progress of new and ongoing development projects for the current financial year 2021-22.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hasani, Mir Umar Khan Jamali, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Asfandyar Khan, Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Communications Zahid Saleem, Secretary Building Ghulam Ali Baloch, Director General Public Relations Prince Farhat Ahmadzai and Chief Engineer Communications Department Dr Sajjad Baloch among others attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Planning and Development said the development program for the current financial year included 155 development schemes of PDWP and 2131 development projects of DSC while 1731 development schemes have been approved by the relevant forums.

He also briefed the meeting regarding 184 priority development schemes of the current financial year.

Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Zahid Saleem informed the meeting that there were a total of 859 development schemes including 23 of PDW projects and 513 projects for DSC saying works of 158 projects were being continued in the area while 235 schemes were included in new development projects.

He also briefed the meeting about the authorization of projects, issuance of tenders and development projects to be completed in the current financial year.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that process of PWDP and DSC for approval of projects be expedited. He also instructed to adopt an integrated strategy under the Department of Building and Road Performance Evaluation to evaluate the performance of contractors working on development projects.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Road Progress Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

48 seconds ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

12 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

31 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.