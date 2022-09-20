(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed his concern over the injury of member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Zahid Reki's car accident at Not Kundi area.

He expressed his best wishes and prayed for early recovery of the MPA.

The MPA Mir Zahid Reki's suffered the car accident in Not Kundi area which caused him injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital for medical aid where he was referred to Karachi based hospital for further treatment process.