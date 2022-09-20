UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Expresses Concern Over MPA Zahid Reki's Injury In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:00 PM

CM Balochistan expresses concern over MPA Zahid Reki's injury in road accident

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed his concern over the injury of member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Zahid Reki's car accident at Not Kundi area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed his concern over the injury of member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Zahid Reki's car accident at Not Kundi area.

He expressed his best wishes and prayed for early recovery of the MPA.

The MPA Mir Zahid Reki's suffered the car accident in Not Kundi area which caused him injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital for medical aid where he was referred to Karachi based hospital for further treatment process.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Car Best

Recent Stories

Albayrak Group to support flood affectees through ..

Albayrak Group to support flood affectees through donations

4 minutes ago
 COVID vaccination to children aged 5 to 11 years k ..

COVID vaccination to children aged 5 to 11 years kicks off

4 minutes ago
 US Blacklists 2 More Chinese Telecoms Firms Over N ..

US Blacklists 2 More Chinese Telecoms Firms Over National Security Concerns - FC ..

4 minutes ago
 Complaint Against Pugacheva's Statement About Fore ..

Complaint Against Pugacheva's Statement About Foreign Agents Filed With Police - ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Not Going to Raise Removing Russia From UNSC ..

Biden Not Going to Raise Removing Russia From UNSC at General Assembly - Sulliva ..

8 minutes ago
 Sindh govt setting up Tent City for flood affected ..

Sindh govt setting up Tent City for flood affected people: Jokhio

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.