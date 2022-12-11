CM Balochistan expresses concerns over Pak-Afghan border firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed his concern over the cross-border firing and rocket fire in the Pak-Afghan border town of Chaman.

He expressed sorrow and regret over the casualties and injuries people in the area suffered as a result of the incident.

He called upon the Federal government to ensure an immediate and effective solution to the issue at the diplomatic level.

The CM Balochistan directed the district administration of Chaman to provide full support to the affected citizens.

"Civil defense institutions and district administration should also provide assistance to citizens in emergency situations," the CM said and directed the Secretary Health to immediately transfer the emergency patients and injured people to Quetta hospitals.

He extended condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.