QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed his delight over Balochistan's player Shahzeb Rind's victory in the US Karate Combat League.

Shahzeb Rind is the first Pakistani from Balochistan who has won the Karate Combat League by participating in this league.

"The victory proved that the youth of Balochistan are talented," he said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister said that the government is investing in sports and athletes, sports activities are indispensable for a healthy society.

We pray for Shahzeb Rind's continued success in the future.