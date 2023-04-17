QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed displeasure at the purported "undue interference of the courts in government affairs".

"Due to court's interferences, there is a stumbling block in the execution of government affairs," Chief Minister Balochistan said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The CM was of the view that court decisions were creating a developmental and administrative crisis. He urged the court to play its constitutional role.

The chief minister also summoned a high-level meeting today (Monday) on the situation created by the court order on government decisions. The chief secretary, secretary law, secretary of prosecution, advocate general and prosecutor general will participate in the meeting.