CM Balochistan Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Afghanistan Quake

Published June 22, 2022 | 11:04 PM

CM Balochistan expresses grief over loss of lives in Afghanistan quake

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and damage to property caused by the earthquake in different provinces of Afghanistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and damage to property caused by the earthquake in different provinces of Afghanistan.

In a statement, the CM grieved the loss of precious human lives and said that they stand with their Afghan brothers in the this critical time.

He also extended his sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims.

