CM Balochistan expresses his dissatisfaction over poor performance of S&GAD

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday sought clarification from Secretary of Service & General Administration Department (S & GAD) Bilal Jamali on the remarks of Balochistan High Court regarding the performance of the same sector.

Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed his displeasure over the S & GAD department not doing its job despite the order of the apex court, saying that the collection of government dues is the job of regime and it should work on it itself.

He directed that there should be no need to go to court for resolving this issue. Balochistan Chief Minister said that all dues should be collected immediately, adding that the present government believed in the rule of law saying the orders and decision of High Courts would ensure the implementation in all cases.