UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Expresses Sorrow Over Army Helicopter Crash In Siachen

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his sorrow over the crash of Army Helicopter in Siachen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his sorrow over the crash of Army Helicopter in Siachen.

In his condolence massage, he extended sympathy to the families of the martyred army officers in the accident.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.

