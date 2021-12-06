CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopter crash in Siachen

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday expressed his sorrow over the crash of Army Helicopter in Siachen

In his condolence massage, he extended sympathy to the families of the martyred army officers in the accident.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families.