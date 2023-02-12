CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over death of folk singer Bashir Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow over the death of folk singer, saying Bashir Baloch achieved a prominent position in Balochi singing with his hard work and dedication.

The Presidential award winning folk singer Bashir Baloch passed away in Quetta on Sunday, private media reported.

The renowned folk singer will be buried in the Akhund Baba graveyard near Killi Deba area of Quetta today.

According to Muhammad Raza, the son of the late singer, Bashir Baloch was suffering from kidney disease.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his sorrow over the death of the well-known Balochi singer while praying for the deceased.