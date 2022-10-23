CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over landslide in Jiwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed his sorrow over the landslide incident that submerged the people on the beach in Jiwani area of Gwadar district.

In a condolence message received here, the Chief Minister expressed his serious concerns about the people being buried under the mass of earth.

The Chief Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner Gwadar to immediately start effective relief operations at the incident site and utilize all resources to safely evacuate the people stranded under the mass of earth.