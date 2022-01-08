UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 09:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of the tourists in tragic incident in Murree.

In a condolence message, he also extended sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

