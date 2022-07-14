UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Abducted Lt Col Laiq

Published July 14, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday strongly condemned the incident in Ziarat and expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq who was kidnapped in Warchaum area of Ziarat district the other day.

He said that terrorists martyred a brave officer in a cowardly manner saying that the abduction and martyrdom of an army officer was aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror and horror.

The anti-peace elements were trying to halt development process of Balochistan saying that nefarious designs of terrorists and their masterminds would fail in the province owing to the sacrifices and contribution of the security forces and the nation, he added.

Soldiers and officers of brave security forces could not be intimidated by such cowardly acts, he said adding that the elements involved in the incident would be punished soon to ensure durable peace in the area.

The chief minister also expressed sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyr.

