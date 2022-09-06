CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over martyrdom of four security forces personnel

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed his grief and regret over the martyrdom of four personnel of security forces including a captain during the operation against terrorists in North Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed his grief and regret over the martyrdom of four personnel of security forces including a captain during the operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

In one of his statements, the Chief Minister said that the security forces have successfully killed 4 terrorists in conducting operation against the terrorists.

He said that Pakistan Army has always sacrificed its lives for the security and stability of the country and it was a leaden wall in front of the monster of terrorism saying that this has further strengthened the bond of love, respect, trust and devotion between the Pakistan Army and the Pakistani nation which no power in the world could affect.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the martyrs and prayed that Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to these losses.