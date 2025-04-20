CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christian community across the province and the country, acknowledging their contributions and expressing solidarity on this significant religious occasion.

In his Easter message, Chief Minister Bugti said the day symbolizes joy, hope, and the spirit of sacrifice. He praised the Christian community for their exemplary role in the development and progress of Balochistan and Pakistan at large.

"The Christian community has made valuable contributions toward the betterment of our province and country.

Their role in nation-building is truly commendable," said Bugti.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the protection of minority rights, he added, "We are fully committed to safeguarding the constitutional, social, and religious rights of all minorities. Ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens is a cornerstone of a just society."

He further emphasized the importance of unity and collective progress, urging all communities to come together for a peaceful, prosperous, and united Balochistan and Pakistan.

"Let us all join hands to lay the foundation of a harmonious and inclusive society," he concluded.