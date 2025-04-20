CM Balochistan Extends Warm Easter Greetings To Christian Community
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christian community across the province and the country, acknowledging their contributions and expressing solidarity on this significant religious occasion.
In his Easter message, Chief Minister Bugti said the day symbolizes joy, hope, and the spirit of sacrifice. He praised the Christian community for their exemplary role in the development and progress of Balochistan and Pakistan at large.
"The Christian community has made valuable contributions toward the betterment of our province and country.
Their role in nation-building is truly commendable," said Bugti.
Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the protection of minority rights, he added, "We are fully committed to safeguarding the constitutional, social, and religious rights of all minorities. Ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens is a cornerstone of a just society."
He further emphasized the importance of unity and collective progress, urging all communities to come together for a peaceful, prosperous, and united Balochistan and Pakistan.
"Let us all join hands to lay the foundation of a harmonious and inclusive society," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances6 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community6 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees6 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches beautification projects in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier paddler gets 9 years imprisonment16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off to immunize 1.5 mln children26 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road26 minutes ago
-
Internal Accountability Committee clears KP Speaker of Illegal appointments charges26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal joins Easter prayer, calls for global action against apartheid in Kashmir, Palestine26 minutes ago
-
Challenging ethnocentrism in Pakistan through inclusive cultural pride26 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police arrest 2 car thieves36 minutes ago