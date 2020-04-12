UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Felicitates Christian Community On Easter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan congratulated the Christian community on their festival of Easter on Sunday.

He said that the Christian community was an important part of our society and Christian brothers and sisters were playing vital role in education and health departments, saying that provincial government would ensure right of Christian community along with other minorities for interest of them in the province.

"Sharing joys of other multiplies the happiness; and sharing love and affection is a way to achieve the will of Allah Almighty", he said, adding it was an occasion of sharing happiness with deserving people.

The Chief Minister said provincial government was taking measures for wellbeing of Christian community as well as other minorities.

He advised the Christian community should limit their festival of Easter to contain the coronavirus and urged them that they would pray for elimination of the pandemic virus and stability of the country in their worship.

