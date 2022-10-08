UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Felicitates Muslims On Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 10:02 PM

CM Balochistan felicitates Muslims on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi (Hazrat Muhammad PBUH's birthday).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi (Hazrat Muhammad PBUH's birthday).

In one of his congratulatory messages on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, the Chief Minister said that today is a great day not only for Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity that today Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) came to this world as the Rehmatullil Almeen of the globe and with his arrival, ignorance was removed from the world.

On this auspicious day, there is a need to fully follow the Prophet's instructions, to create a spirit of unity, harmony and tolerance, he added.

The Chief Minister said that this day is of special importance for Muslims and it is our happiness that we are the Ummah of this entity whom the creator of the universe sent as a Rehmatullil Almeen to the entire world.

He said that as an Ummah, we should further develop qualities such as unity, forgiveness, tolerance, religious tolerance within ourselves by fully following Uswah Hasna.

He said that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one could achieve success in this world and the hereafter and it is possible to create a truly welfare society.

Mr. Quddus Bizenjo said that we can improve our world and the hereafter by following the Prophet's (PBUH) and Sunnah of the Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the difficulties and sufferings that the Muslim Ummah is currently facing. They can only be dealt with by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

The Chief Minister has prayed that Allah Almighty will grant us the ability to walk on the straight path and adapt our lives according to the code of life told by the Holy Prophet, and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the true sense and the cradle of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

37 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.