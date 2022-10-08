CM Balochistan felicitates Muslims on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi (Hazrat Muhammad PBUH's birthday).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddu Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated all the Muslims on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi (Hazrat Muhammad PBUH's birthday).

In one of his congratulatory messages on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, the Chief Minister said that today is a great day not only for Muslims but for the entire universe and humanity that today Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) came to this world as the Rehmatullil Almeen of the globe and with his arrival, ignorance was removed from the world.

On this auspicious day, there is a need to fully follow the Prophet's instructions, to create a spirit of unity, harmony and tolerance, he added.

The Chief Minister said that this day is of special importance for Muslims and it is our happiness that we are the Ummah of this entity whom the creator of the universe sent as a Rehmatullil Almeen to the entire world.

He said that as an Ummah, we should further develop qualities such as unity, forgiveness, tolerance, religious tolerance within ourselves by fully following Uswah Hasna.

He said that by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one could achieve success in this world and the hereafter and it is possible to create a truly welfare society.

Mr. Quddus Bizenjo said that we can improve our world and the hereafter by following the Prophet's (PBUH) and Sunnah of the Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and the difficulties and sufferings that the Muslim Ummah is currently facing. They can only be dealt with by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

The Chief Minister has prayed that Allah Almighty will grant us the ability to walk on the straight path and adapt our lives according to the code of life told by the Holy Prophet, and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state in the true sense and the cradle of development and prosperity.