CM Balochistan Felicitates President-elect Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday here congratulated President-elect Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting at the Zardari House.
Former chief ministers Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, members provincial assembly Ali Madad Jatak, Mir Saqiq Umrani, Agha Shakeel Durrani and Saifullah Magsi also congratulated the president-elect.
