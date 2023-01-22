UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Flays Burning Holy Quran In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 10:10 PM

CM Balochistan flays burning Holy Quran in Sweden

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in strong terms, condemned the incident of the burning of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden.

"The politician from Sweden has hurt the sentiments of 2 billion Muslims by doing this condemnable act," he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said freedom of speech does not mean that you insult the holy book of any religion.

"We have been raising our voice against Islamophobia in the West. "We will continue raising this issue at the international level so that the person involved in the incident can be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister called upon the western countries to take effective measures to stop anti-Islamic propaganda in their countries so that the feelings of Muslims may not be hurt.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Sweden May Sunday Muslim From Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

11 minutes ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

21 minutes ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

1 hour ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

2 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.