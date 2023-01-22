CM Balochistan flays burning Holy Quran in Sweden

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in strong terms, condemned the incident of the burning of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden.

"The politician from Sweden has hurt the sentiments of 2 billion Muslims by doing this condemnable act," he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said freedom of speech does not mean that you insult the holy book of any religion.

"We have been raising our voice against Islamophobia in the West. "We will continue raising this issue at the international level so that the person involved in the incident can be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister called upon the western countries to take effective measures to stop anti-Islamic propaganda in their countries so that the feelings of Muslims may not be hurt.